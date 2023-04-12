MNP financial poll finds half the province believes worst is yet to come

Photo: Contributed

MNP this week released the findings from its latest quarterly MNP Consumer Debt Index report, and British Columbians are feeling rather negative about their current financial situations.

Three in five people say they will be in financial trouble if interest rates go up much more, and half believe the worst is yet to come as it pertains to their own money situation. One-third of British Columbians, according to the Ipsos poll, say the economy over the last six months was worse than they expected it to be.

“Faced with not only inflation but also higher interest rates on their debt loads, heavily indebted British Columbians may justifiably believe that the worst is still yet to come,” MNP licensed insolvency trustee Linda Paul said in a press release.

“The limited financial wiggle room in many households highlights the effect of higher interest rates, particularly on those who are not financially equipped to manage it.”

Even more troubling was the finding that 33% of respondents do not have enough income to cover their monthly bills and debt payments. That is the highest mark in Canada. In addition, 44% reported they are $200 away or less from not being able to meet all of their financial obligations.

Despite the doom and gloom, the average amount of money households have left over at the end of the month has increased slightly to $876, up $89 from the report three months ago.

“The findings show that even as interest rates have steadied, many British Columbians don’t have a positive financial outlook, which indicates there are still lingering concerns surrounding inflation and interest rates,” Paul said. “Unfortunately, for many lower-income British Columbians, they may simply not be able to find a financial comfort zone whatsoever.”