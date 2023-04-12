Highway 3 partially reopened following Tuesday mudslide

Photo: YRB-Kootenay Boundary Hwy3 Mudslide 5 Km East of Christina Lake between McRae Road and McRae Rest Area.

Highway 3 near Christina Lake has been partially reopened following a mudslide Tuesday evening.

The slide crossed the main highway about 10 kilometres east of Christina Lake Tuesday evening, closing the road in both directions through the night and Wednesday morning.

As of noon Wednesday, the highway has been reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic. DriveBC is warning motorists of minor delays through the area.