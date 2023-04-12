Prince George RCMP arrest violent offender for raming police car

Photo: Citizen staff file photo by Hanna Petersen. A Prince George RCMP vehicle parked in downtown Prince George.

The Prince George RCMP have arrested a suspect after he rammed a police car.

On Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 10500-block of Hartman Road. When a police officer arrived at the location, the driver backed his truck into the police car, ramming it twice before ending up in the ditch beside the road.

The suspect then fled on foot.

“Police were able to positively identify the driver as a well-known violent offender and requested the assistance of the North District Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Services team in locating him. After an extended foot pursuit, police officers located and arrested the suspect without further incident. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Investigators determined the truck driven by the suspect had been stolen from the Prince George area in December 2022. Police officers also located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

The police officer involved in the initial incident was not injured when his vehicle was struck by the suspect.