Over $7 million in fentanyl, cocaine seized in Vancouver drug bust

Photo: VPD

The Vancouver Police Department announced today, April 12, that a joint operation between the Organized Crime Section, Richmond RCMP, and B.C’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit has led to the seizure of nearly $8 million in drugs and the shut down of a major fentanyl lab.

Project Toluene launched in January, according to a media release, focusing on a group allegedly manufacturing and trafficking drugs to various locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The investigation reportedly led police to a fentanyl lab operating out of a house in a residential Richmond neighbourhood.

On March 21 the team executed a search warrant to raid the home and dismantle the lab, seizing more than seven kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 800 grams of methamphetamines, and $39,000 cash from inside.

A man allegedly in possession of an additional 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, and nearly $48,000 cash inside his vehicle was also arrested nearby the lab.

Shortly after the Richmond bust, VPD’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a condo in Coal Harbour which they believed belonged to the same organized crime group. The team seized 4.7 kilograms of fentanyl and $272,000 cash on site.

Three men were initially arrested by Vancouver Police during the two raids and have since been released pending the completion of the investigation.

"While the results of this investigation are impressive, there is much more work that needs to be done to address B.C.’s overdose crisis and the criminals that profit from it,” says Inspector Phil Heard, commanding officer of VPD’s Organized Crime Section.

"We’re committed to doing everything we can to root out the criminals who endanger our communities,” he adds, thanking the other police forces for their help.

In total, investigators seized 27.7 kilograms fentanyl, two kilograms cocaine, 800 grams methamphetamines, and $365,000 cash.