Unauthorized Vancouver spider sculpture to stay put

Photo: Glacier Media

Already one of Vancouver's most famous pieces of public art, 'Phobia,' which hangs underneath the Victoria Drive Bridge, is staying put. For now.

The huge spider sculpture made out of junk by Montreal-based Junko Playtime first showed up against the rock face next to the rail and SkyTrain tracks around March 16. A few days later, the city announced it was looking at removing it.

Due to how close it was to the transit lines, the city said the art was unsanctioned and could be taken down.

"This space is managed by multiple partners; it serves as a corridor for SkyTrain and CN/BNSF Rail," a spokesperson said. "The installation of this artwork was not done in consultation with the City of Vancouver or the rail corridor partners."

Junko, who's created both sanctioned and unsanctioned art (which was taken down) in Vancouver, campaigned to "Save Spidey," and a V.I.A. poll found the majority of locals support the spider.

It seems that the campaign worked.

"Based on the city’s review, staff have determined that it is safe and possible to leave 'Phobia' in place on a temporary basis up to six months," Coun. Peter Meiszner tweeted.

He notes the city and partners have discussed how the art could stay put. The city is also reaching out to Junko to come to an agreement on timelines, responsibilities, and eventual removal.