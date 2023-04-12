'It was so gross': Langley woman finds bugs in store-bought chocolate Easter eggs

Photo: .

The Easter bunny left behind a rotten egg for one Lower Mainland woman.

Madison Conibear had planned a fun activity for her three-year-old niece and two-year-old nephew over the Easter long weekend.

She picked up a few confetti eggs from a Walmart in Langley to break with the kids over the holiday, but the fun took a foul turn.

"My niece and I were smashing them and it was fine," Conibear says. "My nephew came up and smashed one, and it was full of bugs."

She assumed the bugs were dead and says they were stuck to her nephew's hands. "I carefully opened the last two, and they had a couple in each of them," she adds.

Conibear messaged Walmart on Instagram with a photo of the infested Easter eggs and was told to take it back to the store for a refund. However, she says she isn't going to bother returning the eggs.

"I just thought it was so gross and I was worried it was something that could hurt the kids," she says.

After sharing photos of the insects on Facebook for help identifying them, someone suggested the bugs are phorid flies.

It is unclear how the chocolate eggs became infested.