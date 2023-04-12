IHIT called in after fatal stabbing on Surrey transit bus

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in a stabbing on a Surrey transit bus has succumbed to their injuries.

Surrey RCMP say one person is deceased following the Tuesday night incident on King George Boulevard.

"A 17-year-old youth suffering from life threatening injuries was transported to hospital and has succumbed to his injuries... Initial information suggests that this was a targeted and isolated incident," police say.

The incident is not believed to be connected to ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

RCMP in Surrey say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to Metro Vancouver's ongoing gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second similar stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.