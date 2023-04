Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near Christina Lake has been closed in both directions after a mudslide.

Highway 3 east of Christina Lake will be closed in both directions over Tuesday night after a mudslide.

According to DriveBC, the slide happened between East Lake Drive and Paulson Bridge, about 10 kilometres east of Christina Lake.

DriveBC said no detour is available.

Another update is expected at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.