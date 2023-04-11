Squamish RCMP ask parents to talk to kids about TikTok trending hoax 'National Rape Day'

Photo: .

Squamish Mounties are asking local parents to talk to their teens about the re-occurring TikTok trend of "National Rape Day," rumoured to be April 24, when groups of men will supposedly attack women en masse.

There is no such day.

In 2021, an anonymous individual or group created and shared a hashtag about this supposed day.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.

According to an RCMP news release, the hoax has resurfaced among youth in the Sea to Sky.

There are currently many TikToks created by women worried about the day or warning each other about it. Other videos show young men suggesting they will arm up to protect women.

An RCMP news release points parents to the website of The White Hatter, an internet safety and digital literacy education specialist company that provides advice for adults to talk to kids about sexual assault and this trending hoax in particular.

"The spread of this hoax reinforces a common misconception about sexual violence that it is often perpetrated by strangers, when, in reality, it is typically committed by someone whom the survivor knows, loves, or trusts," reads the site.

"Unfortunately, there will be sexual assaults on April 24 ... Not because of this hoax, but because the sexual assault of women is a daily occurrence."

The page recommends parents open the conversation with their children.

"Parents should initiate the conversation by asking their children if they’ve heard anything about the 'April 24 Rape Day' or any other harmful trends circulating on social media. It’s essential to remain calm and reassuring throughout the conversation," the site states.

The site also encourages teens to be taught about informed consent regarding sexual intimacy.

"[It] is an ongoing process that must be given at every stage of intimacy. It should also be understood that informed consent cannot be given if the other person is under the influence of drugs, alcohol, asleep, or unconscious. [It’s] important to understand that informed consent is not a 'maybe,' or a coerced 'yes,' a 'sure,' or 'I guess so,' or even silence."

If you have been sexually assaulted, receiving medical care after is extremely important; even if you do not have obvious physical injuries, the RCMP release stresses.

The Sea to Sky RCMP encourages reporting all incidents of sexual assault to the police.

Reporting options include dialling 911 for emergencies, attending a police station in person, and calling the non-emergency line at 604-932-3044.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report the incident through Third-Party Reporting by calling the Traverse Project of Howe Sound Women’s Centre at 604-389-9168.