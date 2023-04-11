B.C. theatre targeted with 'cruel' threats over children's drag camp

Photo: .

A Vancouver theatre company says it's received violent threats against staff for one of its programs.

Carousel Theatre for Young People on Granville Island in Vancouver is planning a drag camp for teens and children this summer. Drag camp allows children between the ages of seven and 17 to express themselves through clothing, makeup and performance.

Dave Deveau, co-artistic and managing director, says the theatre is currently under attack by anti-gay and anti-trans aggressors.

“(The) non-stop threats and intimidation have left staff and volunteers fearing for our personal safety,” says Deveau. "These cruel, explicit, personal and threatening messages have put our everyday operations in serious jeopardy.”

The theatre received threatening messages after a tweet by Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada. Deveau says the negative tweet about their small drama school program has left them with a non-stop barrage of harassment.

"Despite the vile characterizations made about us and our work, we do not want to let these small-minded people win by shutting down operations,” says Deveau.

B.C. MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, who represents Vancouver-West End, brought forth a motion to support the performers and condemn the recent increase in aggression, intimidation and violence towards drag artists.

"I've moved this motion...because we've seen too much of this," he said in the legislature earlier this month. "We've seen people targeted in their communities across B.C. and indeed across North America.”

The motion comes at a time when drag performers, who read to kids in particular, have been the target of anti-drag protests, along with other events.

Chandra Herbert says staff at the theatre company was in contact with him to say it’s been targeted by homophobic and transphobic folks who are trying to shut them down.

“They've had to hire security because of the level of hatred and violence that's been directed their way,” he says.

The MLA wanted to show them they are supported and not alone.

“The legislature of B.C. is sending a pretty darn clear signal that we stand with love. We stand with LGBTQ people and the drag community and we stand against hate,” says Chandra Herbert.

Carousel Theatre is asking for the public’s help to drown out the negativity by "wrapping their arms around our imaginative, inclusive and accessible organization.”

Vancouver police say it is aware of the “concerns” being raised and is actively investigating.

Hate elsewhere in the province

A Victoria drag show was planned as a family-friendly event in June but was cancelled after the venue received multiple harassing and threatening phone calls.

"Unfortunately on June 15, one caller escalated, actually threatening that someone should shoot up the place and everyone in it. We reported this threat right away to the police,” says Caffe Fantastico owner Ryan Taylor.

The all-ages show has been performed in the Victoria coffee shop for about three years, and has never received threats, adds Taylor.

Instead of the drag show, staff transformed the shop for a Pride party and fundraiser.

“We are showing that we won’t be swayed and standing up in support of Pride and diversity,” Taylor said at the time. “We’ve [had] an outpouring of community support in the last 48 hours. People are stepping forward and letting us know that this is important.”

The Victoria Police ­Department was investigating the threats.

Back in March, hatred also impacted a drag story time at a Nelson library. Staff there also received threats and online intimidation.