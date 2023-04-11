Man charged after senior 'kicked, bit, and threatened' in downtown Vancouver

Photo: .

A man has been charged following an assault on a senior in Downtown Vancouver.

The 70-year-old victim was walking near Granville and Smithe streets when they were knocked to the ground, kicked, bit, and threatened by a stranger, Vancouver police investigators believe.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday (April 10).

The victim was less than a block away from home when the attack happened and borrowed a phone to call 911. A bystander also called police.

The senior was taken to hospital.

Vancouver police officers arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Darren Thomey, nearby.

Thomey has been charged with one count of assault.