Man slashes officer's jacket with knife at Burnaby SkyTrain station

Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Multiple weapons, including a police firearm, were deployed during an altercation at a Burnaby SkyTrain station early Monday, but no one was seriously hurt, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Just after midnight, transit police officers responded to multiple reports of a man assaulting other passengers without provocation on board a Millennium Line train in Burnaby, according to a transit police statement.

The officers intercepted the train at Lougheed Station and located the suspect on board a train, the statement said.

As officers attempted to speak with the suspect, however, he struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue, according to police.

After police caught up with the man, transit police say he produced a knife and slashed one officer’s jacket.

“A conducted energy weapon was deployed, which was ineffective, and one shot was fired by police, which did not strike the suspect,” reads the transit police statement.

Neither the officer nor the suspect sustained serious physical injuries, according to police.

The suspect is in custody awaiting a psychiatric assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.