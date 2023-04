Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. The incident occurred 1 km east of the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

The closure has caused major traffic disruptions, drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The incident was reported by DriveBC at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The next update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.