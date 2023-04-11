Crash cleared from the Trans-Canada Highway, but route now closed for construction east of Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened west of Rogers Pass after an earlier vehicle incident.

However, a five-day closure has gone into effect further east, at the Kicking Horse Canyon highway improvement project.

That stretch of the road will remain closed until midnight on April 15.

Drivers will have to use a longer alternate route along Highways 95 and 93.

UPDATE 10:12 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. The incident occurred 1 km east of the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

The highway is expected to remain closed in both directions because of the collision but that stretch of highway was also scheduled to close for the next five days for construction.

The Trans-Canada Highway was scheduled to close completely starting Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as work continues on the Kicking Horse Canyon highway improvement project.

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted to highways 95 and 93 from noon April 11 until midnight April 15.

The ministry advises the closure will add about an extra hour and a half of travel time.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk. The incident occurred 1 km east of the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

The closure has caused major traffic disruptions, drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The incident was reported by DriveBC at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. The next update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.