Heavy snow warning issued for Highway 3, up to 70 mm of rain in other parts of southeast BC

Photo: Environment Canada

Heavy snow is expected is expected today on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning calling for accumulations of up to 15 centimetres and challenging driving conditions.

"The stationary front that brought heavy rain to southeastern B.C. is currently weakening. As of this morning, snow levels have dropped to around 1,500 metres, causing the rain at higher elevations of the highway to transition to snow," the national forecaster advises.

The snowfall is expected to ease this evening.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Meanwhile, as much as 70 mm of rain is forecast other parts of southeast B.C.

Heavy rain is expected in the Boundary, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake, West Kootenay, and Elk Valley.

"Rising freezing levels and melting snow may increase river flows and give rise to localized flooding...

"The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may give rise to water pooling and localized flooding in the low-lying areas."

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.