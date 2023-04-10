Trans-Canada Highway closed for avalanche control between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: BC Gov't

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for much of the day between Revelstoke and Golden.

DriveBC advises that avalanche control work will have the route closed until 2 p.m.

No detour is available.

DriveBC will update as work is complete.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 will close completely for five days starting Tuesday as work continues on the Kicking Horse Canyon highway improvement project.

Traffic in both directions will be rerouted to highways 95 and 93 from noon April 11 until midnight April 15.

The ministry advises the closure will add about an extra hour and a half of travel time.

Three phases of work have transformed the canyon's 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway to modern, four-lane, 100 km/h standard.

Construction of the fourth and final phase to complete the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 km is expected to be substantially complete this winter.