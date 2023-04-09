Parts of Southern BC hit with heavy amounts of rain from now through to Monday

Photo: Drive BC

The Thompson Okanagan is surrounded by unsettled weather, but for now will escape the worst of it.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and rainfall warnings across many areas of Southern BC.

A total of 20 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall from now until this evening across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island - Duncan to Nanaimo, Inland and West Vancouver Island.

Time span: Now through this evening.

"Rising freezing levels with melting snow will give rise to increased river flows and possible localized flooding," Environment Canada said.

A special weather statement has also been issued across Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake and a rainfall warning for the West Kootenay, Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley near Fernie.

A total of 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall in those area from now until Tuesday morning.

"A frontal system is approaching tonight in the southwesterly flow. This system will stall over the Kootenay region on Monday and bring a prolonged period of rain until Tuesday morning. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may give rise to water pooling and minor flooding in low-lying areas," Environment Canada said.

The Thompson Okanagan region is expected to see a total of 10 millimetres fall on Monday.