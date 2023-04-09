Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Field after crash

Photo: Contributed An ambulance and police cars on the scene of a crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Field Sunday, April 9, 2023.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

A witness says a STARS air ambulance landed at the scene of the crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Field Sunday afternoon.

He says the helicopter was on the ground for about 15 minutes before lifting off again.

An ambulance and Police vehicles were at the scene with traffic stopped in both directions. Another photo appears to show a transport truck’s trailer in the ditch.

The witness says it looks like a minivan was struck by semi.

DriveBC says travellers can use Highways 95 and 93 as an alternate route until Highway 1 reopens. The next update is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Field.

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Emerald Lake Road due to a vehicle incident.

An assessment is in progress and no detour route is currently available.

A DriveBC webcam shows a long line of traffic backed up near the entrance to the Yoho National Park Visitor Centre along the Field Access Road.

A travel advisory is in effect along the highway further west, between Golden and Revelstoke.

The advisory covers the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass.

“An intense spring storm is forecast to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control to ensure the safety of the travelling public,” DriveBC said. “A road closure of up to 8 hours may be required for avalanche control.”

Highway webcams on Sunday afternoon showed dry conditions along Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass.