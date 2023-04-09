Police search for man who allegedly damaged cenotaph statue outside Surrey museum

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Surrey say they're on the lookout for a man who allegedly dismantled a statue outside the city's museum in late March.

RCMP say they're hoping the public can help locate the person in a case of alleged mischief to a cenotaph at the Museum of Surrey on 56A Avenue.

Police say it happened early on March 29.

They say a man was seen dismantling a statue of a kneeling soldier and damaging other items outside the museum site.

Mounties say they're looking for a Caucasian man in his 30s with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair, a goatee and prescription eyeglasses.

Police say the man was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes with blue laces, and anyone with information about him should contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.