'Rain event' to continue in Metro Vancouver, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada's alert about rain in and around Vancouver continues through Sunday.

The federal agency issued the alert earlier this weekend, and it is keeping it in place as "a long duration rainfall event" passes through the Metro Vancouver area.

A Pacific system is currently overhead and up to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall during the rainy period, states Environment Canada. The federal agency note for some areas outside the city this may cause localized flooding as snow melts at the same time.

A full rainfall warning has been issued for some parts of Metro Vancouver including North Vancouver and Coquitlam. Areas north of the city along Howe Sound could see even more rain, with up to 70 mm falling.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," reads the warning. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

In Vancouver, while the rain is expected to let up somewhat overnight, the forecast expects a rainy start to the week with a 40 per cent chance of showers Monday morning, turning into another full rainy period in the evening and through Tuesday.