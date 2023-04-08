Woman in critical condition after being struck by impaired driver in Vancouver

Photo: .

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by an impaired driver early Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit tweeted that the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of East Hastings and Main streets.

She is currently in hospital in critical condition.

The driver has been charged with multiple impaired driving offences. The tweet notes that his blood alcohol concentration was "over twice the legal limit."

Glacier Media has reached out to the VPD for more information.