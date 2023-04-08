Travel advisory issued for Rogers Pass through to Monday

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Saturday at noon.

A travel advisory is now in effect for those making the trip between Revelstoke and Golden, with the worst conditions expected to come Monday.

DriveBC issued the travel advisory Saturday morning, covering the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass.

“An intense spring storm is forecast to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control to ensure the safety of the travelling public,” DriveBC said in its advisory. “A road closure of up to 8 hours may be required for avalanche control.”

As of Saturday at noon, webcams show clear driving conditions through Rogers Pass. Rain and wet flurries are forecast on the high-elevation mountain pass through Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast elsewhere in the Interior and on B.C.'s southern coast.