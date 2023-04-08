Significant rainfall forecast for parts of B.C.'s Interior

Photo: File photo - Colin Dacre

Heavy rain is expected in parts of southern B.C. through the long weekend, including the Interior.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Saturday morning, warning of heavy rain in a number of Interior regions, including Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley.

The rain is expected to begin falling Sunday night and carry through to Monday, with up 50 mm expected.

“A frontal system will approach Sunday night and then stall over the area on Monday. This system will bring a prolonged period of rain which will ease Monday night,” Environment Canada says.

“Freezing levels will rise to between 2,000 and 2,500 metres. Rainfall, along with melting snow, may result in pooling water or minor flooding in low-lying areas.”

A previous weather statement was issued for the Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island regions Friday, where heavy rain is also forecast to fall through to Sunday evening.

In the Okanagan, a mix of sun and clouds is forecast Saturday, before showers beginning Sunday afternoon.