Delta Police aid horses stuck in Highway 17 accident scene

Delta Police officers are receiving praise on social media after coming to the aid of some horses in a trailer stuck in an accident scene on Highway 17 Thursday.

Angela Booth Loewen posted on Facebook Friday thanking the officers for their efforts.

“Tonight (Thursday) we got stuck on Highway 17 with our horse(s) in a trailer just a head of us. After five hours and not sure when we will move as news was saying 11 p.m. we needed to get them water,” she wrote in her post. “A huge thank you to the Delta Police coming out to help one of the barn dads get through the traffic with water. We all greatly appreciate this.”

DPD in turn thanked Loewen for her positive words and support in a Facebook post of their own.

“Today, we are feeling very grateful for the support we receive from our community, and the help we are able to provide on a daily basis. Thank you for your positive words,” said DPD. “The horses needed water. Thinking nothing of it, our officers worked with the motorist, and one of the “barn dads” who brought water. The officers helped the barn dad get through the stopped traffic to tend the horses.

“The officers didn't think anything of their efforts, it's part of the job. Helping. This morning, we woke to a post in one of our local community Facebook groups, thanking our officers for their effort and work. The outpouring of support in the comments on that post are very appreciated by every DPD officer, especially the ones that were working yesterday afternoon at that collision scene.”

As for the collision, it resulted in both westbound lanes of traffic being physically blocked for several hours. Vehicles involved in the collision and concrete barriers moved as a result of the collision, physically blocked the road. Officers at the scene had to wait for specialized equipment to arrive at the scene to remove the blockage.