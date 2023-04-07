BC SPCA shares important signs for when a baby birds may need help

Photo: BC SPCA

Birds are now in their nesting season and welcoming their young into the world across BC.

The BC SPACA said throughout spring and early summer it is important for residents to help keep our feathered friends safe.

"As these baby birds grow up, there may be times where you find a baby bird, and it’s hard to tell if they need help or not. Some stages of their development will naturally look a little awkward – and while you may want to help, sometimes “help” can do more harm than good," they said in a news release.

A baby bird will always need help if:

They have an obvious injury (e.g., visible blood or broken bones)

There are other dead birds in the nest

They are caught by a cat or the nest is discovered by a cat

The babies appear lethargic, instead of bright and alert

Every year, the SPCA said wildlife rehabilitators receive healthy fledgling birds from people that have unknowingly kidnapped the young birds from their parents.

Baby birds reach two different stages, nestling and fledgling. A fledging outside the nest may be okay, but a nestling outside the nest means trouble.

A hatchling is a featherless, downy baby bird, whereas a nestling is an incompletely feathered bird. Nestlings and hatchlings shouldn’t be outside the nest.

"If you find them on the ground, you can try to return the bird back to his nest, which could be in a nearby tree, shrub or on the outside of a building," the SPCA added.

"If you can reach, return the young one back home. Rest assured, your scent won’t cause the baby to be rejected. Be sure you’re putting them back in the right nest! The nest should be nearby, and the babies should look exactly the same. Putting baby birds into a nest that isn’t their own can lead to injuries, or even the parents rejecting the nest."

If a nest has fallen to the ground and it can’t be secured back to its original position, it's best to call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 for advice.

"Fledglings are older, nearly fully feathered birds who are learning to fly and live out of the nest. When encountering these young birds, it’s important to be certain whether they truly require assistance," the SPCA said

"Fledglings are often clumsy and can appear to be hurt or unable to fly when they’re really just practicing their flying skills. When they are first out of the nest, the parents still keep track of them and feed them for several days. Unless they are in immediate danger from predation or traffic, it’s best to leave them alone."

Since the fledgling stage is when baby birds are most vulnerable, the SPCA asks residents to make backyards safer by keeping cats indoors and dogs leashed and out of the area to help protect them.

Another important factor in keeping baby birds safe is to never attempt to care for or raise them yourself. They should not be given food or water.

In B.C., it is illegal to keep or care for wildlife without a permit.

"A baby bird’s best chance for survival is with their parents, but if they can’t stay, then they will need professional help."

If you ever have any doubts about a bird’s safety, contact the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722 or the nearest wildlife rehabilitation centre for advice. They can help you determine if the bird needs help, and what you can do for them.