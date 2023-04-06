Driver escapes after tree crushes car on busy West Vancouver road

Photo: West Vancouver Fire & Rescue A Honda CRV sits largely crushed by an alder tree, which fell on West Vancouver's busy Taylor Way, April 5, 2023.

West Vancouver Fire & Rescue says a woman got away lucky after a tree came crashing down on her vehicle Wednesday night (April 5).

The woman was driving south on Taylor Way around 7:30 p.m. when a large alder on the boulevard just north of Keith Road fell without warning, striking the back of her Honda CRV.

“There was a single female occupant in the vehicle who was entrapped in the vehicle, however, she was very fortunate to have walked away, once we extricated her, with minor, minor injuries,” said assistant chief Gareth Michael.

An off-duty paramedic was one of the first people to arrive at the scene and offer aid, Michael said.

The tree was substantial, Michael said – about 76 centimetres at the base and about 17 metres tall (50 to 60 feet).

“This individual is extremely lucky,” he said. “We’re talking seconds sooner and it could have been catastrophic.”

Michael said they do not know what caused the tree to come down. A District of West Vancouver arborist came to inspect the other trees along Taylor Way. None were deemed to be a hazard at the time, but a few will be removed as a precaution, Michael said.