Hart gun store hit by thieves a second time this year

Prince George RCMP have released images of a suspect after a gun was stolen from the Hart Husky convenience store and gas station last Friday night.

He is described as between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two, with a slender build and short brown hair.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on March 31.

"The firearm was stolen while the display was being adjusted," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

Anyone with information on where the suspect can be found is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Tips can also be left anonymously at Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).

It's the second time in less than two months that guns have been stolen from the outlet, the first occurring on Feb. 7 during an armed robbery.

A number of suspects were arrested and charged in the immediate aftermath and about a month later police said three of the guns were recovered from a home in the VLA after they were called to a shots fired incident.