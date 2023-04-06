Man arrested in arson attack on Ukrainian priest's home last spring

Photo: . Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy and his family narrowly escaped their home ? next to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker at Caledonia Avenue and Cook Street in the early hours of April 20. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Police have arrested a man for a targeted arson to the family home of a Ukrainian priest nearly a year ago in Victoria.

VicPD major crime detectives arrested Walter “Theo” Machinski of Nanaimo on Wednesday. He is being charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life and is being held in custody to appear in court.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that investigators determined the arson was a targeted offence, but was not driven by hatred. “The accused was known to the family, but it was not motivated by hatred toward an identifiable group,” VicPD said.

No further details about the investigation will be revealed as the matter is now before the courts, said police, adding the family is asking for privacy in the wake of the arrest.

Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy and his family narrowly escaped the fire in their home next door to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker at Caledonia Avenue and Cook Street in the early hours of April 20.

Vyshnevskyy’s wife was pulled off a window ledge and their three daughters had to jump out a second-storey window to escape the blaze, with the oldest, age 11, suffering cuts that required surgery to address nerve damage in the girl’s arm, which was cut deeply by broken window glass. The other daughters are now ages seven and five.

Vyshnevskyy said last spring that his wife heard someone pouring gasoline through the mail slot into the home and set it on fire.

The arson occurred as the war in the Ukraine with Russia was raging, prompting the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to urge police to investigate the arson as a hate crime.

In a Times Colonist interview after the arson, Vyshnevskyy said he believed it was a targeted attack, but had not received any threats and was unsure if the motivation was personal or related to the war in Ukraine.