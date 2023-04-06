Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by police at Surrey, B.C., motel

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating officers' actions following a fatal shooting in Surrey.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says in a news release that Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a suicidal person at a motel on Wednesday, but while they were there, the staff reported an armed robbery in progress.

It says police identified two robbery suspects and, during an altercation, an officer shot and killed a man.

The authority says the second suspect was taken into custody and no one else was hurt.

The statement also says the suicidal person who set off the original call was spoken to and their well-being was confirmed.

The investigations office will determine if police actions or inactions were responsible for the man's death.