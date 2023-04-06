Ibrahim Ali murder trial delayed again: Jury sent home till Tuesday

Photo: Sketch by Naveena Vijayan This court sketch shows Ibrahim Ali (seated) listening to the proceedings on the first day of his trial April 5. Ali was not in court today (April 6), and the jury was sent home until Tuesday.

A Burnaby murder trial that has been plagued with delays has been stalled one more time.

Ibrahim Ali is accused with first-degree murder in the death of a Burnaby teen in 2017. He is now standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

The Crown was expected to make its opening statement on the second day of the trial Thursday (April 6), but Ali was not in court.

Justice Lance Bernard sent the jury home for the long weekend, until Tuesday, April 11.

Bernard noted Ali wasn’t present.

“We can’t proceed today in his absence,” Bernard said.

He apologized to the jury for the delay.

The reasons for the delay can’t be reported because of a publication ban.

A publication ban also prohibits identification of the Burnaby teen whose death Ali is charged with.

Ali's trial began Wednesday, April 5.

The trial was originally set for September 2020, but jury selection was cancelled a month before it was scheduled to begin, and the court was told the trial wouldn’t start until September 2021.

Since then, pre-trial applications pushed that start date back four more times, to Jan. 10, 2022, Sept. 19, 2022, Jan. 16, 2023 and finally to April 3.