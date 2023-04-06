Avid outdoorsman Brad Cadden last seen March 5 at Downie RV Resort

Photo: RCMP

Family and friends are desperately trying to find Brad Cadden.

Cadden was last seen by a neighbour on March 5, at his remote cabin at the Downie RV Resort, 75 kilometres along Highway 23, north of Revelstoke

“Brad is an avid outdoorsman who is physically fit, resilient and knows the area very well,” Brier Cadden says in an email.

“The family believes he could have left for a walk the afternoon/evening of Sunday March 5 or the morning of Monday March 6. He has extensive survival skills to survive in the wilderness, which makes the family hold out hope.”

Revelstoke RCMP, search & rescue, family, friends and volunteers have all looked for the missing man, utilizing ground and aerial searches, dog teams, snowmobiles, and drones.

“The large snowpack, ice and steep mountain terrain have led to some search challenges, but as the snow melts the family is hoping more leads may emerge,” Brier Cadden said.

“The public can help by keeping an eye out for Brad, reporting any tips to the Revelstoke RCMP and also by joining and sharing widely the Missing: Bradley James Cadden Facebook group.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.