'Things have reached a turning point': Vancouver moves to close East Hastings encampment

Photo: Mike Howell Community activists attempted to block police line Wednesday from moving up East Hastings Street.

A massive city-led push to clear the homeless encampment on East Hastings Street was still underway late Wednesday afternoon as dozens of police officers slowly moved a crowd of protesters up the strip and away from tent-occupied sidewalks.

The operation began in the morning, with the two-block stretch of East Hastings between Main and Carrall streets shut down to traffic to allow city crews to work with outreach workers and police to remove tents and structures.

“Things have reached a turning point,” said Mayor Ken Sim at a morning news conference from city hall, where he was joined by Fire Chief Karen Fry, Police Chief Adam Palmer and city manager Paul Mochrie.

Every day, the mayor said, city officials are hearing “new and sometimes horrific stories” regarding theft, vandalism and violence against women, many of them Indigenous.

“We've also seen a sharp increase in fires — fires that not only threaten the lives and personal belongings of individuals, but also they pose significant risks to affordable low-barrier rental housing in the community,” Sim said.

Reporters heard the goal was to end the encampment by the end of the day, with efforts made to find shelter for the people living on the street. But how many people required shelter and how many would get it before day's end was unclear.

'They tell us — go, leave'

Jason Rondeau was packing up his tent outside the Lux Hotel on East Hastings before it was removed by city crews. He said has lived on the strip for about a year after being evicted from a single-room-occupancy (SRO) hotel.

He wasn’t offered shelter, he said, before pointing to spots along the strip where he had pitched his tent.

“I've been over there and over there and over here, just moving around kind of thing because this isn't the first time they told us to get our shit and move,” Rondeau said. “They just tell us — go, leave.”

Rondeau said he will wait a couple of days before returning to the sidewalk, just like he and others have done before. He said he feels safer on the street than he does in a hotel, which are often in poor condition and unsafe.

“I’ve got my friends on one side and friends on the other side who look out for my stuff, and I look out for their stuff,” he said, as the police line moved closer to his spot on the sidewalk. “It's a great community, and I don't think there's anything wrong with it.”

Reporters heard from Mochrie that more than 90 people from the strip had moved into permanent housing, and another 160 accepted referrals to shelters.

In recent months, promises have also been made by the provincial government for more housing in the neighbourhood, along with temporary housing at Main and Terminal and near the Olympic Village Canada Line station.

“We do know that there are individuals sheltering outdoors on Hastings Street who have declined options for SRO units or shelter spaces,” Mochrie said. “We recognize that shelters are not a substitute for permanent housing, but they are warmer and clearly safer than the situations in this encampment.”

Photo: Mike Howell Fire Chief Karen Fry said 1,600 propane tanks were seized from East Hastings Street encampment.

1,600 propane tanks

Fry said the conditions related to fire safety have worsened since she issued her order in July 2022, making the strip even more precarious for tenters, residents in buildings and emergency personnel.

Firefighters have removed more than 1,600 propane tanks from the encampment. This year alone, firefighters responded to 16 fires in tents, where four occupants were injured.

Fires have also erupted in single-room-occupancy hotels and at a church along the strip. An explosion that led to a recent fire outside the former Imperial performance space near Main and Hastings was also linked to tents.

In some cases, tents have blocked access to firefighters responding to fires.

“We have had reports of people not being able to escape a building and we have had reports of firefighters not being able to adequately fight and put out a fire in a building,” Fry said. “This year alone, we'd have had reported 16 tent fires in that area, and four injuries [to the occupants].”

Added Fry: “Local businesses have been damaged, resulting in fires and numerous explosions which make it dangerous for anybody walking down that street, anybody living in the tents and anybody living in the buildings. They're occurring more regularly and far too often. And it is escalating and it is untenable and unsafe.”

Many assaults in encampment involved a weapon

Palmer said the encampment is fraught with serious crime, violence and dangerous weapons, which have proliferated in the neighbourhood. He said street-level assaults within the encampment increased 27 per cent and nearly half of those were committed by strangers.

“More than two times a day a person is being assaulted in the encampment, and approximately one-third of the assaults or serious assaults involve a weapon,” he said, adding that 19 police officers have been assaulted inside the encampment.

Sean Orr, a community activist who ran as a Vote Socialist candidate in the fall election, said he watched as city crews and police began clearing the encampment Wednesday morning. He said people without homes continue to be pushed from encampment to encampment, while governments continue to promise more housing.

Oppenheimer, Strathcona and now CRAB Park have all transformed into tent cities in recent years, he said, standing on East Hastings Street, before joining people to prevent the police line from advancing.

“Just where are people supposed to go?” he said. “Doing this only furthers the cycle of trauma.”