Burnaby man faces nine sex-related charges involving child

Photo: Cornelia Naylor/Burnaby NOW

A 39-year-old Burnaby man has been charged with nine sexual offences involving a child.

In a news release today (April 5), Burnaby RCMP said police were contacted on March 3, 2022, about allegations involving a child victim and a man who the accused had met online and later met in-person.

Adam Joseph Woolacott is facing multiple charges as a result of the investigation by the local detachment's child abuse and sexual offence unit.

This includes:



Five counts = sexual interference of a person under 16



Two counts = inviting, counselling or inciting a person under 16 to touch a person for a sexual purpose



One count = luring a child



One count = making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16



Mounties are also making the public aware of Woolacott's court-ordered conditions as he's known to use his real name and screen names online.

He's not to....



Have a romantic relationship/friendship with any person who either has, or has care or access to, children under 16 years of age



Communicate with or be alone in the presence of someone under the age of 16 years



Engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring you in contact with persons under the age of 16 years



Be at any public: park, library, swimming area, community centre, daycare centre, school ground, playground or any location where persons under the age of 16 years of age would be



Wear any costume masks while in public places



Access the Internet, except for the purposes of employment



Access any social media sites or networks, Internet discussion forums or chatrooms



He also has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Woolacott has been known to have an active digital presence, including in some communities which may attract both children and adults through shared interests," said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michelle Hurtubise.

"As with any situation, please use caution with those you are interacting with both online and in person."

Anyone who sees Woolacott breaking any of the above conditions is encouraged to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file-number 22-7480.