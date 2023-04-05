Do you recognize this man? RCMP warn of flasher in North Vancouver park

Photo: . North Vancouver RCMP released this image of a suspect they say exposed himself to people in Princess Park on March 31, 2023. | North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public to help ID a suspect who exposed himself to people in Princess Park.

The incident happened on Friday, March 31, according to investigators. Around noon, two people were walking through Princess Park when they passed an older man walking a golden retriever. When they crossed paths with the man, he stopped and exposed himself before continuing on.

Investigators released images of the man on Wednesday, hoping tips from the public might lead to his arrest. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s. He was last seen wearing a bright blue jacket with a logo on the left breast, as well as a navy blue ball cap, light blue jeans and dark running shoes with white soles.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP.

“We are looking for additional witnesses who may have spotted this individual on Friday around noon,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson. “If you were driving in the area at that time and may have dashcam footage or if you live in the area and might have home video surveillance, please check and contact us.”

In the meantime, police are asking those who live around or visit Princess Park to be vigilant and call 911 if they see someone who matches the suspect’s description.