B.C.'s minimum wage to be increased to $16.75 per hour

Photo: BC Gov't Labour Minister Harry Bains.

On June 1, 2023, the minimum wage in B.C. will rise by 6.9% from $15.65 to $16.75 per hour, benefiting the province's lowest-paid workers.

Labour Minister Harry Bains, in a news release, said it is important to keep pace with inflation to prevent these workers from falling behind financially.

"These workers and their families feel the impacts of high costs much more than anyone else," Bains said.

The increase, mirroring B.C.'s average annual inflation rate in 2022, maintains the government's policy of tying minimum wage adjustments to inflation. Wages for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, and camp leaders will see the same increase. Furthermore, on Jan. 1, 2024, piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also rise by 6.9%.

Jim Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work, said in the government release that the minimum wage increase is essential due to inflation being driven by profits, not wages.

"It is unfair to expect the most vulnerable workers to give up some of their non-discretionary income because of record high inflation," he said. "By ensuring fairer compensation for our lowest-paid workers, we will reduce inequality and foster a more inclusive society."

Approximately 150,000 workers earning below $16.75, including essential workers in food service, grocery stores, and retail, will be positively impacted by the increase.

Since 2015, the minimum wage has risen from $10.45 per hour, making it one of the highest in the country.