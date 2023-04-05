Man arrested for murder after assault victim, 70, dies in hospital

Photo: file photo Victoria police detectives arrested suspect Michael King on Tuesday.

Victoria police have arrested a man for murder following the death of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and later died in hospital.

Detectives arrested suspect Michael King on Tuesday. He remains in custody pending a court appearance this month.

King was initially charged with aggravated assault on March 6 after police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the Cook Street Village area, where they found a 70-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries on March 15.

VicPD said Wednesday it would provide no further comment as the matter is now before the courts.

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team had been called to the 400-block of Chester Avenue to find a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

The street was closed with police and fire officials on the scene after potential hazardous materials were discovered in a unit in the building.

Police evacuated nearby units and called for assistance from the Victoria Fire Department, Capital Regional District hazardous materials crews and RCMP officers who deal with illegal drug labs.

Streets were closed off for several hours until the building was deemed safe.