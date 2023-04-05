BC SPCA dealing with huge number of surrendered puppies

Photo: BC SPCA

The number of puppies being seized or surrendered to the BC SPCA continues to climb – reaching almost 350 so far this year.

A breeder in Surrey has surrendered 17 dogs, the BC SPCA said in a press release Wednesday.

There are 11 eight-day-old Labrador retrievers, three 10-week-old border collie-cross pups, and five adult retriever mixes.

“Their eyes weren’t even open yet as they huddled together in the crate for comfort and warmth,” says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholders.

The SPCA has seen a noticeable increase in the number of animals surrendered to its care; almost 350 this year. This time last year, that figure was 200.

The surrendered pups are currently being treated for roundworm and giardia infections.

With the uptick in surrenders, the SPCA is feeling the strain on its resources. Drever says puppies might get adopted quicker than adults, but they require large time and energy commitments from foster volunteers.

“Moms and their puppies require round-the-clock care until the puppies are weaned. The puppies also need to be house-trained and socialized,” says Drever.

The recent group of surrendered dogs is "an example of the ongoing influx of puppies from breeders and other sources" in the wake of the pandemic, when demand was high.

Breeders are now overwhelmed with the cost of caring for animals now that demand has lessened.

The problem isn’t expected to decrease anytime soon. Drever says too many people don’t understand the care and costs associated with breeding and are just looking to make a quick buck.

“That is why we encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their dogs from reputable breeders. Or better still, adopt a dog from the BC SPCA or a rescue organization with a good reputation.”

The latest pups still require care and aren't yet available for adoption. Click here for the BC SPCA’s adoption page.