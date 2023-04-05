'Suspicious fire': Blaze at ATM causes extensive damage in Vancouver bank

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says a fire that broke out in Chinatown Friday night was likely the result of arson.

Around 10:54 p.m., VFRS received a call about a fire at an ATM inside the Scotiabank at 268 Keefer St. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the ATM and the sprinkler head had been activated, VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau says.

Crews ensured the fire was out and checked inside of the building for damages. There was no additional fire damage outside of the ATM but there was significant damage from smoke and water from the sprinklers.

Eleven fire trucks were dispatched to the first alarm fire, which was deemed incendiary and referred to VPD for arson investigation, Trudeau explained.

VPD Spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin says the "suspicious fire" is still under investigation.

There are no reports of injuries as the bank was unoccupied at the time.

A note that was posted by Sun Wah Centre Management to tenants and visitors notes that the bank was flooded and "no emergency restoration team can get into it or clear off the water due to hazardous smoke occupied."

The management team added that some units continued to experience leakage Saturday.