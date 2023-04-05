Abbotsford woman robbed at gunpoint outside home by five men

Photo: File photo

Abbotsford police are looking for five suspects after a frightening property invasion.

Police were called around 8:06 p.m. April 1 to a residence on the 300 block of Ross Road, south of the Abbotsford Airport near the US border.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told police she had been robbed by five men wearing face masks.

"During the robbery the suspects presented a firearm, demanding money from the victim before stealing and leaving in the victim’s vehicle," states the Abbotsford Police Department in a press release.

The woman and other occupants of the property were physically unharmed in the incident.

Since the robbery, police have located the woman's vehicle and the vehicle the group used to get to the residence. They are still trying to determine if it was a targeted or random incident.

"Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt Lehman Road, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway as well as Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue between the hours of 7:45 and 9 p.m." state police.