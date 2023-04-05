Marrisa Shen murder trial set to begin in Vancouver Supreme Court

Photo: Family photo

Nearly six years after 13-year-old Marrisa Shen’s body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park, the trial of the man accused of murdering her is set to begin in Vancouver Supreme Court today.

Shen, who had recently finished Grade 8 at Moscrop Secondary School, was reported missing on July 18, 2017 at 11:30 p.m.

The GPS device on her cell phone led police to her body less than two hours later in the southeast part of the park, according to police.

Homicide investigators said they believed Shen had been killed in a random attack, and Burnaby RCMP urged residents to be vigilant about their personal safety while the killer was at large.

But it would be more than a year before anyone was charged in her death.

Then, on Sept. 10, 2018, police announced 29-year-old Ibrahim Ali, a man with no previous criminal record, had been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Ali had arrived in Canada as a privately sponsored refugee from Syria just three months before Shen’s murder, and his first appearances in Vancouver provincial court drew protests criticizing the Trudeau government’s response to the Syrian refugee crisis, although no publicly available information suggested Canadian authorities had missed any red flags – such as a criminal record – in vetting him.

Ali’s jury trial was originally scheduled for September 2020, but COVID-19-related delays and numerous pre-trial applications have seen the start date pushed back multiple times.

Because of a publication ban on the pre-trial applications, few details have been released about Shen’s death or what led investigators to Ali.

The trial is expected to last through the end of June.

Timeline of Marrisa Shen murder case

April 2017

Ibrahim Ali arrives in Canada from Syria as a privately sponsored refugee

July 18, 2017

5 p.m. Last contact with Shen via cell phone (text to brother Peter Shen in China)

6:02 p.m. Shen last seen leaving her home

6:09 p.m. Video shows Shen entering a Tim Hortons at 6200 McKay Ave.

7:37 p.m. Video shows Shen leaving the Tim Hortons

7:38 p.m. Video footage shows Shen on the south side of Central Boulevard, walking alone westbound and crossing McKay Avenue

11:30 p.m. Shen reported missing by her family

July 19, 2017

1:10 a.m. Shen’s body found in the brush in the southeast part of Central Park. GPS device on her mobile phone used to locate her.

July 26, 2017

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announces investigators believe Shen killed in random attack

Burnaby RCMP steps up foot and bike patrols in Central Park, urges residents to be vigilant about their personal safety

July 22, 2017

Vigil for Shen in Central Park

July 28, 2017

Shen’s funeral at Vancouver’s Mountain View Cemetery

Aug. 23, 2017

IHIT announces investigators believe Shen was killed in the park where she was found

April 24, 2018

Police release criminal profile of killer (say the person may have demonstrated certain behaviours after Shen’s death, such as unexpectedly moving, permanently or temporarily, uncharacteristically avoiding the Central Park area, missing work or scheduled appointments, showing suicidal gestures or attempts, showing interest in or special attention to the media coverage related to Shen’s death and increasing or decreasing their drug or alcohol use)

July 18, 2018

Police press conference on one-year anniversary of Shen’s death calls for tips from the public. No suspects, according to IHIT

Sept. 7, 2018

Ibrahim Ali, 28, arrested in Burnaby for Shen’s murder

Sept. 8, 2018

Charges of first-degree murder sworn against Ali

Sept. 10, 2018

IHIT announces arrest and charges at press conference

Sept. 14, 2018

Ali’s first appearance in Vancouver provincial court draws protesters criticizing Trudeau government’s immigration policy

(No publicly available evidence suggests Canadian authorities missed red flags - such as a criminal record - in vetting him)

October 2019

Preliminary inquiry scheduled for Nov. 25, 2019 cancelled as Crown decides to go directly to trial

September 2020

Jury trial scheduled, but jury selection cancelled and trial postponed to September 2021.

Trial postponed five more times as the court hears numerous pretrial applications

April 5, 2023

Trial begins