Total shutdown of Highway 1 east of Golden next week

Photo: Kicking Horse Canyon Project

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden will close down completely for five days after the Easter weekend as work continues on the Kicking Horse Canyon Project.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the upcoming complete closure will be the only full-day closure of the busy stretch of highway until fall.

Last spring's closure lasted 32 days.

All traffic in both directions, from Golden to Castle Junction, will be rerouted to highways 95 and 93 from noon April 11 until midnight April 15.

The ministry advises the closure will add about an extra hour and a half of travel time.

The Kicking Horse Canyon is one of the most rugged and scenic sections of the Trans-Canada Highway and carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily during the summer.

Three phases of work have transformed 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway to modern, four-lane, 100 km/h standard. Construction of the fourth and final phase to complete the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 km is expected to be substantially complete this winter.

Latest travel information is always available at DriveBC.

Follow the construction progress on the ministry's website.