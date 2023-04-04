Vancouver senior denies throwing urine on sister, but did push her down stairs

Photo: Glacier Media

A Vancouver man has been put on a peace bond after an incident where he allegedly threw urine at his elderly sister and pushed her down some stairs.

Richard Strathmore Blair, 74, was accused on assaulting his 79-year-old sister on Feb. 22, 2022.

The alleged incident happened when he found his sister in his apartment with an electrician, Crown prosecutor Lee Vandergust told Vancouver provincial court Judge Patricia Bond April 3.

Bond heard the sibling’s relationship is strained due to ongoing inheritance litigation.

So, when Blair found his sister in his suite, Vandergust said, he threw urine on her.

The sister responded by slapping Blair. He then pushed her, causing her to fall down some stairs.

The siblings’ suites are in a Kitsilano family home their parents bought in 1969. Blair has lived there 54 years in one room while his sister has occupied a basement suite for 20 years.

Defence lawyer John Turner told Bond that Blair agreed that he pushed his sister.

“He didn’t throw urine,” Turner said. “It was water.”

Still, Turner said, Blair acknowledged that his sister has reason to fear him due to the manner in which he dealt with the situation.

Bond heard that an order for Blair not to be in contact with his sister is workable due to the design of the house.

He can, however, contact her through lawyers to handle the ongoing litigation.