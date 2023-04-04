Inadequate elderly patient care cited in Surrey nurse discipline

Photo: sabinevanerp/334 images/Pixabay

B.C.’s College of Nurses and Midwives has suspended a nurse for 28 days for not providing adequate care to a senior in their care.

A college inquiry committee said the discipline related to Sandeep Sarao’s practice on Dec. 25-26, 2021.

That included:

failure to engage in appropriate application, use, and supervision of four-point restraints on an elderly, vulnerable patient;

creating false and misleading entries in the patient's medical record; and,

not providing adequate bed clothes, bedding, and analgesic medication to ensure the comfort and dignity of the restrained elderly and vulnerable patient.

The committee said Sarao voluntarily agreed to limits on their practice.

In addition to the suspension, Sarao cannot work as the sole registered nurse on duty, supervise students, orient new staff members, work night shifts and work for more than one employer.

Those conditions will last six months as will supervision of Sarao’s practice.

The nurse must also complete educational coursework in professional standards, clinical decision-making, communications, documentation, ethics and gerontology in nursing.

“The registrant agrees not to repeat the conduct relating to this matter,” the committee said.

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said.