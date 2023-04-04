Police recover $94,000 in stolen property from theft-for-drugs scheme

Photo: VicPD

Victoria police say they have recovered $94,000 in stolen merchandise, $19,000 in currency and drugs in an investigation into drug trafficking in the Victoria area.

In January, police uncovered a sophisticated retail theft operation involving a large amount of stolen property from downtown retailers and other businesses.

In the operation, individuals would call to arrange to sell stolen retail items in exchange for drugs. A “dispatcher” would appraise the items over the phone and provide a value for the items in drugs, and arrange for the exchange.

Individuals involved in the operation would often make requests or provide lists of desired items for thieves to procure, say police, who determined that several downtown businesses were targeted for specific retail merchandise.

Armed with two search warrants for residences in the 700-block of Courtney Street and the 600-block of Speed Street, police located approximately $94,000 in new retail merchandise, including clothing and athletic wear, wallets, sunglasses, electronics, power tools and children’s toys.

A security tag remover and money counter were also located in one of the residences, along with approximately 2.5 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, and approximately $19,000 in Canadian currency.

Victoria police have been conducting targeted retail theft projects in response to concerns from business owners over brazen thefts and shoplifting since 2022.

During one of these projects, officers recovered $11,000 in stolen merchandise, arresting one individual with $3,200 worth of stolen merchandise. Another project saw 17 arrests and more than $5,000 in recovered stolen property. Some of the suspects arrested were already on court-ordered conditions related to shoplifting charges and other individuals had outstanding arrest warrants for theft.

Police urged retail outlets to continue to report retail theft and shoplifting either by calling the report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or through the online reporting system at vicpd.ca/services/report-a-crime-online.