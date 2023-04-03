'A valuable assist': Vancouver police commend bystanders who stepped in to help

Photo: Brendan Kergin Two individuals stepped in to help VPD officers who were allegedly being attacked by a suspect.

Vancouver Police are commending two bystanders for what they're calling "a valuable assist" over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday (Apr. 1), police were called to Second Beach because a man was allegedly yelling and swearing near a playground, making families feel unsafe.

According to a VPD press release, when officers arrived at the scene the man became violent toward them, attacking the two constables who reportedly sustained minor injuries to their heads and faces.

“In the struggle to gain control of the suspect, the officers were unable to immediately reach for their radios to call for back up,” says Sgt. Steve Addison. “That’s when two bystanders stepped in, put themselves in harm’s way, and helped the officers gain control of the violent suspect.”

The suspect, 30, was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and released by the courts meanwhile, the VPD says it is "grateful" for the people who stepped and are working on plans to formally recognize them.

The officers were treated and able to finish their shifts.