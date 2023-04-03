Man dies in head-on crash with tractor trailer on Highway 1

Photo: Colin Dacre

A man is dead after a head-on crash involving a tractor trailer on Highway 1 outside of Revelstoke

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 10 p.m. on March 28, about 47 kilometres east of the city.

BC Highway Patrol says they believe a white 2021 Toyota Camry sedan with two occupants was traveling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centre line and into oncoming traffic.

“This resulted in a head-on collision with a white 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer,” said Const. Mike Moore of BC Highway Patrol.

The passenger in the Toyota Camry, a 55-year-old Ontario man, was found dead at the scene. The deceased man’s son and driver of the vehicle, a 20 year old also from Ontario, was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 48-year-old male driver of the Freightliner tractor trailer from Alberta was uninjured.

The crash resulted on the closure of Highway 1 in Glacier National Park for 10 hours while an investigation took place.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam video of the collision, please contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and refer to file 2023-1160.