Terrorism charges added in Surrey bus attempted murder case

A man charged with attempted murder after a brutal assault on a Surrey bus over the weekend is now facing four counts of committing an offence for the benefit of a terrorist group.

Abdul Aziz Kawam was initially charged with attempted murder after an incident in which a passenger’s throat was slashed on a bus April 1.

In connection with that incident, Kawam is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault with a weapon or causing harm.

Kawam appeared in Surrey provincial court on April 3.

All offence locations are listed as being in Surrey in court files.

Kawam was born in 1995.

