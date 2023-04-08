Tourism Golden launches new employment opportunities website

Photo: Contributed Suspension Bridge near Golden, B.C.

The town of Golden B.C. has come up with a unique way to entice workers to come live and work in the region.

Golden is renowned as a year-round adventure destination and now Tourism Golden has launched a new website dedicated to showcasing the diverse range of work opportunities available in town.

"Tourism Golden is excited to announce the launch of their new "Work in Golden" website," states a news release from Joanne Sweeting, executive director of Tourism Golden.

Golden is renowned for its world-class activities and welcoming community and this new website will help promote the area as not only a great place to visit but also an ideal location to live and work.

"We're thrilled to launch the Work in Golden website, which will help job seekers discover the many exciting employment opportunities available in our vibrant community," says Sweeting. "We hope that this website will encourage more people to make the move to Golden, where they can experience an unparalleled quality of life while pursuing their career goals."

The website features a range of job listings across a variety of industries, including hospitality, tourism, retail, and more. The site also provides job seekers with video testimonials as well as essential information about living, working and playing in and around Golden, including housing options, transportation, and healthcare.

By highlighting employment opportunities combined with showing off the area's natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, Tourism Golden hopes to attract talented individuals who share the community's passion for adventure.