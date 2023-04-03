Man pinned under van in Saanich parking lot

Photo: Glacier Media

A man was somehow pinned under what appears to be his own van on Sunday in Saanich.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said investigators are still trying to work out exactly what happened. The vehicle appears to have rolled up onto a median and the man was found underneath it.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Community Church on the 4000 block of Douglas Street.

“We’re trying to determine how exactly he ended up underneath it; there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious or of a criminal nature here,” he said.

“We’re looking into the possibility of a mechanical issue with the van.”