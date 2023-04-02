Social media dare frustrates Prince George homeowner

Photo: Hanna Petersen.

A disturbing "challenge" that has gained popularity on social media appears to have reached Prince George.

It involves small groups of youths wearing balaclavas who show up at homes in the middle of the night to bang loudly on doors and windows while one of them videos the misbehaviour for posting on platforms, leaving frightened homeowners with frayed nerves.

"They hit / kick the mostly glass door so hard that it really seems like a home invasion. At the 'least' we wonder if the seal on the rather expensive door will hold, or it will have to be replaced," said one homeowner. The Citizen has agreed not to print the person's name and address.

The RCMP's response has been underwhelming, according to the homeowner, who said it took days for police to return their call. When they did get in touch, police suggested buying security cameras and refrain from taking the matter into their own hands.

Police have warned that a homeowner on Vancouver Island could be charged for deploying fishing line to trip up one culprit.

Mounties might have bigger things to deal with, the homeowner in Prince George acknowledged, but also suggested they could plan better for certain times of year like spring break when schools are closed.

How widespread the trouble has been in Prince George is in question. Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the detachment has received just three reports of such incidents in the last two months but it has also been a topic of conversation among households on Facebook groups.

Cooper said patrols were made after one occurrence but no one was located. Evidence is key, she said.

"No one has provided any surveillance for us to attempt identification, so the investigations have not gone anywhere," Cooper added.